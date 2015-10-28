Oct 28 Trinity Mirror Plc

* Announces proposed acquisition of all of shares in Local World Holdings Limited ("Local World") not already owned by company

* Acquisition values Local World on a debt-free cash-free basis at £220 million.

* Purchase price for 80.02 percent

* Board expects acquisition to be earnings enhancing in first full year following acquisition.

* Consideration for local world shares to be acquired by trinity mirror will be payable as a combination of cash and consideration shares issued to sellers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: