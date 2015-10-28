BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Lotus Bakeries NV :
* Matthieu Boone will retire from his position as director and chairman of the board of directors of Lotus Bakeries
* Proposal to appoint Sofie Boone as a new non-executive director
* Jan Vander Stichele becomes non-executive chairman of the board of directors Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :