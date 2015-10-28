BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :
* Rite Ventures Finland AB has sold 2.25 million shares in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
* Before transaction rite owned 10.25 percent of Verkkokauppa.com and after sale rite owns 5.25 percent of shares in Verkkokauppa.com
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :