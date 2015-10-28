Oct 28 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :

* Rite Ventures Finland AB has sold 2.25 million shares in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

* Before transaction rite owned 10.25 percent of Verkkokauppa.com and after sale rite owns 5.25 percent of shares in Verkkokauppa.com

