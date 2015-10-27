BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 27 Skye Bank Plc :
* 9-Month ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax of 14.98 billion naira versus 12.33 billion naira last year
* 9-Month net interest income 56.25 billion naira va 49.13 billion naira year ago
* 9-Month gross earnings of 129.24 billion naira versus 97.13 billion naira last year Source : bit.ly/1LzycKa Further company coverage:
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors