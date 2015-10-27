BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 27 Ray Sigorta :
* Q3 non-life technical income of 49.5 million lira ($17.03 million) versus 44.4 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 3.2 million lira versus 7.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9059 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors