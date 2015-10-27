BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 27 NU World Holdings Ltd
* FY profit attributable to equity holders R 92,5 million + 23.1%
* FY net asset value per share (cents) 4 029,1 cents + 13.6%
* FY dividend per share of 163,5 cents + 47.8%
* FY net operating income (EBITDA) R 133.6 million + 20.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors