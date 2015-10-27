Oct 27 Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :

* Says 2015 interim dividend approved by Galp Energia SGPS SA exceeded dividend protection of 0.20 euro ($0.2207) per Galp Energia share by 0.0074 euro per share (a total of 437,723 euros)

* Says it has applied the total cash amount and purchased 45,283 additional shares of Galp Energia with the correspondent adjustment of the Exchange Property, that then comprised 59,518,509 Galp Energia shares

* Bondholders will be entitled to receive about 3,360.1597 Galp Energia shares for each 50,000 euros principal amount of bonds Source text: bit.ly/1idtRSx

