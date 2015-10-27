BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding raises 1.24 bln yuan through private placement
* Says it issued 34 million A shares of its common stock through private placement and raised 1.24 billion yuan in total
Oct 27 Implanet SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.7 million euros ($1.88 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1GGC6BY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it issued 34 million A shares of its common stock through private placement and raised 1.24 billion yuan in total
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won