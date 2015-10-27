BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 27 HSBC Holdings Plc :
* Sale of private banking trust and investment management business in Bermuda
* Sale to Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
* In addition HSBC Bermuda has entered into an agreement to refer its existing private banking clients to Butterfield
* As at Dec. 31, 2014 trust and investment business had about $24bn of assets under administration and $1.5bn of assets under management
* Banking portfolio had approximately $1.2bn of assets under management
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in first half of 2016
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors