Oct 28 XXL ASA :

* Sweden and Finland with strong performance

* Q3 total revenue 1.75 billion Norwegian crowns ($206.6 million) versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA incl. one-offs 201 million crowns versus 159 million crowns year ago

* Group maintains following long term objectives (as compared to 2013 figures)

* Has already signed 8 new lease agreements for new store openings and aims for 8-10 new stores in total for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

