Oct 28 Tecan Group AG :

* To expand its Partnering Business with acquisition of Sias

* Transaction anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share before transaction-related amortization in 2017

* Sias to become part of Tecan's Partnering Business, leveraging Tecan's global sales infrastructure and after-sales support capabilities

* Transaction is valued at about one times expected fiscal year 2015 sales of Sias of around 25 million Swiss francs ($25.35 million)

* Purchase consideration will be fully paid in cash