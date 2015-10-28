BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Asetek A/S :
* Q3 revenue $10 million versus $5.5 million year ago
* Q3 operating profit $141,000 versus loss $2 million year ago
* Expects revenue growth in Data Center segment in Q4 compared with Q3, and significant growth in 2016 compared with 2015
* Sees Q4 revenue in Gaming/Performance Desktop PC market to increase, revenue in Workstation market to decline, when compared with Q4 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited