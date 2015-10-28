Oct 28 Asetek A/S :

* Q3 revenue $10 million versus $5.5 million year ago

* Q3 operating profit $141,000 versus loss $2 million year ago

* Expects revenue growth in Data Center segment in Q4 compared with Q3, and significant growth in 2016 compared with 2015

* Sees Q4 revenue in Gaming/Performance Desktop PC market to increase, revenue in Workstation market to decline, when compared with Q4 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)