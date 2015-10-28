Oct 28 Glarner Kantonalbank :
* 9-month net interest income at 34.675 million Swiss francs ($35.14 million) versus 31.889
million francs year ago
* 9-month commission income reduced slightly by 2.9 pct to 7.3 million Swiss francs
* 9-month operating income increases by 6.2 percent to 44.2 million francs
* 9-month gross profit increased by 3.9 pct yoy to 16.2 million francs
* Management optimistic about development in Q4
* Expects for 2015 financial year net profit significantly above previous year's value
Source text - bit.ly/1XxYy4H
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)