BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
(Corrects headline to say revenue for 9-months to Sept. down 8 pct, not up 5 pct)
Oct 28 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :
* Clean EBITDA for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 up 5 pct to EUR 79.8 million
* Total revenue in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 down 8 pct to EUR 429.9 million
* Sports betting turnover in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 up on same period last year
* Current trading has been strong with average daily revenue of EUR 1,484,300, up 9 pct; excluding EU vat, total net revenue is up 12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :