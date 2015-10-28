(Corrects headline to say revenue for 9-months to Sept. down 8 pct, not up 5 pct)

Oct 28 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Clean EBITDA for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 up 5 pct to EUR 79.8 million

* Total revenue in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 down 8 pct to EUR 429.9 million

* Sports betting turnover in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 up on same period last year

* Current trading has been strong with average daily revenue of EUR 1,484,300, up 9 pct; excluding EU vat, total net revenue is up 12 pct