BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Globo Plc :
* Company has reported matter to appropriate law enforcement agencies in UK, Greece and Cyprus
* Company was notified on 27 October 2015 that it is under investigation from UK's financial conduct authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited