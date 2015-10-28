BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Total of 22,398,041 new ordinary shares of ten pence each in Trinity Mirror ("placing shares") have been placed
* Raising total gross proceeds of about 35.4 million stg for company
* Placing at a price of 158 pence per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited