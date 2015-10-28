BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Unilever Nigeria Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax 201.4 million naira versus 2.55 billion naira last year
* 9-Month revenue 42.70 billion naira versus 43.63 billion naira year ago
* 9-Month earnings per share 0.04 naira Source : bit.ly/1LBrGTq Further company coverage:
