Oct 28 Aksa Akrilik Kimya :

* Q3 net profit of 30.1 million lira ($10.41 million) versus 34.1 million lira year ago

* Q3 revenue of 514.1 million lira versus 528.3 million lira year ago

* Revenue down due to unit sale price down at around 20 pct based on oil price fall Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.8927 liras)