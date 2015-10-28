Oct 28 Distell Group Ltd

* During first three months (1 July 2015 - 30 September 2015) of new financial year ending 30 June 2016, distell continued to record strong total revenue growth

* In Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria

* Trading conditions are expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets

* North America is showing strong growth, with Europe and Asia remaining challenging and highly competitive