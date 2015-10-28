BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Distell Group Ltd
* During first three months (1 July 2015 - 30 September 2015) of new financial year ending 30 June 2016, distell continued to record strong total revenue growth
* In Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria
* Trading conditions are expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets
* North America is showing strong growth, with Europe and Asia remaining challenging and highly competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
