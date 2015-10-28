Oct 28 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Total core income grew 8 pct relative to Q1-Q3 2014, ending at 2.62 billion Danish crowns
($388.65 million)
* Core income in Q3 amounted to 696 million crowns versus 781 million crowns in Q2 and 782
million crowns in Q3 2014
* Q3 net interest income 417 million crowns versus 479 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 74 million crowns versus 128 million crowns year ago
* Core earnings before impairment for all of 2015 are still expected to end at around 1.5
billion crowns
* Loan impairment, etc. for full year is still expected to end at around 300 million - 350
million crowns
($1 = 6.7412 Danish crowns)
