Oct 28 Nurol REIT :

* Says to increase capital to 80 million lira ($27.68 million) from 40 million lira through private placement to Nurol Insaat

* Says capital markets board approves 40 million lira capital increase

* Previously company announced to increase its capital to 180 million lira from 40 million lira on June 19, Source text for Eikon:,

($1 = 2.8898 liras)