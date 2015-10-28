BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Ericsson : Brazilian insurance company launches latest LTE services with Ericsson
* Insurance company Porto Seguro has updated its mobile virtual operator network to enable LTE data services and prepare for future VoLTE services
* Contract includes Ericsson Evolved Packet Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem, and Business Support Systems, as well as services to install, support, and manage the network for three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited