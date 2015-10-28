GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
Oct 28 Yesil Reit :
* Q3 net profit of 402,636 lira ($139,252.96) versus loss of 6.2 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 709,178 lira versus 525,668 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8914 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
WASHINGTON, May 3 President Donald Trump's effort to roll back Obamacare gained momentum on Wednesday as Republican leaders scheduled a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday on newly revised legislation.