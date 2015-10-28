BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Only-Apartments SA :
* Approves capital increase of 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million) via issuance of 1.5 million shares, at a 1.5 euro per share issue price and 1.4 euro share premium
Source text: bit.ly/1OYhsAp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited