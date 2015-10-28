Oct 28 NeuroSearch A/S :
* Seeks to appeal market manipulation judgment to the Supreme Court
* Was sentenced a fine of 5 million Danish crowns ($743,000) for violation of the
prohibition against market manipulation
* Board of directors has carefully reviewed judgment and finds that on material points it
hasn't applied a fully correct interpretation of market manipulation rules
* Anticipated loss for current financial year will stay at an anticipated loss of about 7
million - 9 million Danish crowns
($1 = 6.7337 Danish crowns)
