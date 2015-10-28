BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Xsystem SA :
* Completes first five stages of governmental project valued at 1.6 million zlotys
* Completion of these project stages will have positive impact on financial results in Q4 and not Q3 as previously forecasted
* The project concerns construction and implementation of e-RPL System designed to support the government in the legislative process
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited