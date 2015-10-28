Oct 28 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes license agreement in Arab Emirates with the Sharjah TV public channel (Sharjah TV) for some programs distributed by the company

* The license grants the non-exclusive free-TV broadcasting rights in the Emirates of third parties programs which are distributed by Mondo TV

* License to have a three-year duration

