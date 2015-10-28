BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Oct 28 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement in Arab Emirates with the Sharjah TV public channel (Sharjah TV) for some programs distributed by the company
* The license grants the non-exclusive free-TV broadcasting rights in the Emirates of third parties programs which are distributed by Mondo TV
* License to have a three-year duration
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :