BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Seven Principles AG :
* Planning capital measures to strengthen equity
* EGM to vote on capital reduction and subsequently on capital increase
* Major shareholder already guarantees more than 65 percent of the capital increase, equity supply of up to 13.47 million euros ($14.90 million) planned
* To propose to the shareholders, to reduce the share capital by a 5:1 ratio to 1,077,332 euros, divided into the same number of shares
* Subsequently share capital to increase by up to 2,693,330 euros to up to 3,770,662 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited