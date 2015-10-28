BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Eutelsat :
* Eutelsat steps up African broadband plans with new-generation high throughput satellite ordered from Thales Alenia Space
* To be launched in 2019, all-electric satellite will be first to use Thales Alenia Space's new spacebus neo platform
* Has option in coming months to upscale satellite to significantly increase overall throughput and service areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited