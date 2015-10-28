Oct 28 Eutelsat :

* Eutelsat steps up African broadband plans with new-generation high throughput satellite ordered from Thales Alenia Space

* To be launched in 2019, all-electric satellite will be first to use Thales Alenia Space's new spacebus neo platform

* Has option in coming months to upscale satellite to significantly increase overall throughput and service areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)