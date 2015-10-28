Oct 28 Lloyds Of London

* Excess of central assets over solvency shortfalls of £3,259m.

* During period financial markets displayed a high level of volatility with losses generated across most risk assets. For lloyd's central assets, modest investment loss has reduced surplus before tax.

* Losses were generated across most risk assets whilst bond investments generated small capital gains as both increased demand and a diminished likelihood of near term rate rises pushed yields to an even lower level.

* Overall, society's investments have lost £6m, or 0.2% during first 9 months of 2015.