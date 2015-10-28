BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 IDH SA :
* Netmedium Capital Sp. z o.o. sells 26.64 percent of IDH
* Currently Netmedium Capital does not hold any of the company's shares
* 4 Better Life SA buys 32.78 percent of the company
* Previously 4 Better Life SA did not owned any of IDH shares Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited