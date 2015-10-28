Oct 28 IDH SA :

* Netmedium Capital Sp. z o.o. sells 26.64 percent of IDH

* Currently Netmedium Capital does not hold any of the company's shares

* 4 Better Life SA buys 32.78 percent of the company

* Previously 4 Better Life SA did not owned any of IDH shares