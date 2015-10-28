BRIEF-Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :
Oct 28 Ebro Foods SA :
* 9-month sales up 17.7 percent at 1.79 billion euros ($1.98 billion) versus year ago
* 9-month net profit down 3.8 percent at 101.6 million euros versus year ago
* 9-month EBITDA up 8.7 percent at 214.4 million euros versus year ago
* 9-month advertising expense up 18.2 percent at 65.7 million euros versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 sales up 15.3 percent at 2.44 billion euros versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA up 5.2 percent at 302.1 million euros versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 net profit down 2.5 percent at 142.3 million euros versus year ago
* Net debt at end-Q3 448.1 million euros versus 405.6 million euros at end-Dec. 2014
May 4 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/3ZFWtl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)