Oct 28 Rostelecom PJSC :

* Approves bond issue programme for up to 100 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) or equivalent in other currency

* Approves bond issue programme for up to 200 billion roubles or equivalent in other currency Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1LCajlq , bit.ly/1PR1jga

($1 = 63.5100 roubles)