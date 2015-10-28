BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Rostelecom PJSC :
* Approves bond issue programme for up to 100 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) or equivalent in other currency
* Approves bond issue programme for up to 200 billion roubles or equivalent in other currency Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1LCajlq , bit.ly/1PR1jga
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.5100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited