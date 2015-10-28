BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* 9-month total net revenue 674.7 million euros ($747 million) versus 658.2 million euros year ago
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA 144.4 million euros versus 96.8 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 113.8 million euros versus 25.2 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited