BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 CIBOX Inter@Ctive SA :
* Q3 revenue 3.4 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms for full year growth in revenue and profitability Source text: bit.ly/1WiUoLw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited