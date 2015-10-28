BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
Oct 28 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* To open a share repurchase program with an investment of up to 150 million euros ($166.2 million)
* To repurchase up to 3.97 percent or 14.5 million of its shares into treasury

($1 = 0.9028 euros)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited