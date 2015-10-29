Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* Polish BZ WBK chief executive Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he aims to outpace its rival Bank Pekao in terms of net profit in few years

* BZ WBK, controlled by Spain's Banco Santander, is Poland's No.3 lender. The market is lead by state-controlled PKO BP, with UniCredit's unit Pekao at No.2 spot Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)