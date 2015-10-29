BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Oct 29 Poland's mBank :
* Poland's mBank Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday that Commerzbank would decide on the Polish unit's dividend payouts from 2014 and 2015 profits in March next year.
* CEO reiterated he expected mBank's 2015 net profit to be similar to 2014's 1.287 billion zlotys ($330.3 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8962 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)