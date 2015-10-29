Oct 29 Poland's mBank :

* Poland's mBank Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday that Commerzbank would decide on the Polish unit's dividend payouts from 2014 and 2015 profits in March next year.

* CEO reiterated he expected mBank's 2015 net profit to be similar to 2014's 1.287 billion zlotys ($330.3 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8962 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)