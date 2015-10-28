BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Eutelsat :
* Eutelsat Communications: first quarter 2015-16 revenues up 2.0 pct at constant currency
* Q1 revenues at 388 million euros ($429.44 million)
* Q1 revenues were up 2.0 pct at constant currency and "put us on track to deliver on our full-year objectives"
* Current and next financial year targets confirmed
* Order backlog stood at 6.0 billion euros at 30 September 2015, versus 6.3 billion euros a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited