UPDATE 2-National Australia Bank says mortgage arrears rise from low base
* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24 bln
Oct 28 CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes :
* Reports 9-month consolidated net income of 93 million euros ($102.98 million), down 5.8 percent
* 9-month net banking income is 329.0 million euros, up 2.9 percent
* 9-month gross operating income is 149.8 million euros, up 5.4 percent
* Says development of business is expected to continue on full year 2015
* As end of September 2015, cost of risk is 16.2 million euros, up 3.7 million euros compared to September 2014
* Says liquidity ratio was 162.7 percent at Sept. 30 for a 100 pct standard
* As of end of June 2015, transitional solvability ratio Basel 3 is 16.26 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 cash earnings of A$3.29 bln vs analyst f'casts A$3.24 bln
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity structure will be finalised upon settlem