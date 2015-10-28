Fitch Rates Bank of China Singapore Branch's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity structure will be finalised upon settlem