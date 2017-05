Oct 29 Ipsen SA :

* Group sales up 5.2 pct in the third quarter

* 2015 objectives confirmed

* In Q3, sales primary care products reached 78.9 million euros, down 5.0 pct year-on-year, affected by sales decline of Smecta in China and of Tanakan in Russia

* Sees specialty care sales growth at or above 14.0 pct year-on-year

* Sees primary care sales decline between -3.0 pct and 0.0 pct year-on-year

* Sees 2015 core operating margin at or above 22.0 pct of group sales

* Q3 group sales 354.5 million euros ($387.68 million) versus 329.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 drug-related sales 6.2 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago

