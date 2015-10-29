Oct 29 Atria Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 337.1 million euros ($368.48 million) versus 364.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 consolidated EBIT 15.1 million euros versus 16.2 million euros year ago

* In 2015, EBIT is projected to be roughly same and net sales are expected to decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)