BRIEF-Makarony Polskie Q1 net profit increases to 1.9 mln zlotys
* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT AT 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Atria Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 337.1 million euros ($368.48 million) versus 364.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 consolidated EBIT 15.1 million euros versus 16.2 million euros year ago
* In 2015, EBIT is projected to be roughly same and net sales are expected to decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has named Yoshikuni Sugiyama as the new President of the company, to replace Takeshi Uemura