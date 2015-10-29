SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Baloise Holding AG :
* Gert de Winter to be new Baloise Group CEO
* Gert de Winter will take up his role on Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29