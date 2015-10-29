Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
ZURICH, May 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,072 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Oct 29 STMicroelectronics :
* Reports Q3 net revenues of $1.76 billion and gross margin of 34.8 percent
* Q3 net income is $90 million compared to $72 million a year ago
* Q3 free cash flow is $85 million; and $179 million for first nine months
* Says softer market demand during Q3 has led the company to adjust down manufacturing plan for Q4
* Expects Q4 2015 revenues to decrease about 6 percent on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points
* Gross margin in Q4 is expected to be about 33.5 percent, plus or minus 2.0 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
