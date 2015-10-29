Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
ZURICH, May 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,072 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Oct 29 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 458.8 million euros ($501.7 million) (Reuters poll: 452 million euros)
* Q3 operating profit ex-items 62.5 million euros (Reuters poll: 56.2 million euros)
* Expects that Group's consolidated net sales growth adjusted for structural changes will be around previous year's development
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
