Oct 29 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :

* Q3 net interest income 649 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 638 million crowns)

* Q3 loan losses 96 million crowns (Reuters poll 88.2 million crowns)

* Q3 net income 377 million crowns (Reuters poll 382 million crowns)

* Will focus on strict capital management to achieve a goal of common equity Tier 1 capital of 14 pct by the end of 2016

* Level of dividends will remain moderate in 2015 and 2016

* Will implement further measures to streamline costs, this will result in 50 fewer full-time equivalents during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

