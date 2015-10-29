SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :
* Q3 net interest income 649 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 638 million crowns)
* Q3 loan losses 96 million crowns (Reuters poll 88.2 million crowns)
* Q3 net income 377 million crowns (Reuters poll 382 million crowns)
* Will focus on strict capital management to achieve a goal of common equity Tier 1 capital of 14 pct by the end of 2016
* Level of dividends will remain moderate in 2015 and 2016
* Will implement further measures to streamline costs, this will result in 50 fewer full-time equivalents during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29