Oct 29 Berlin Iv A/S

* Immeo Dansk Holding ApS, indirect subsidiary Of Foncière Des Régions SA, to make voluntary public tender offer to shareholders of Berlin IV A/S

* Immeo Dansk Holding to offer 4.99 Danish crowns ($0.7321) per share in cash for each A- and B-share in Berlin IV

* Offer represents a premium of 43 pct (adjusted for dividends for FY 2014/2015) compared to closing price of B shares on NASDAQ Copenhagen on Oct. 7, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8159 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)