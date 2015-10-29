Oct 29 Berlin Iv A/S
* Immeo Dansk Holding ApS, indirect subsidiary Of Foncière Des Régions SA, to make
voluntary public tender offer to shareholders of Berlin IV A/S
* Immeo Dansk Holding to offer 4.99 Danish crowns ($0.7321) per share in cash for each A-
and B-share in Berlin IV
* Offer represents a premium of 43 pct (adjusted for dividends for FY 2014/2015) compared to
closing price of B shares on NASDAQ Copenhagen on Oct. 7, 2015
($1 = 6.8159 Danish crowns)
