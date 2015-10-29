Oct 29 Banimmo Sa

* Banimmo sells office building in Colombes (France)

* Net selling price of 15 million euros ($16.40 million)

* Is negotiating the final terms of the sale of two further assets in Belgium

* Net selling price of building causes a loss compared with the value of the building as registered in the books as at 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1PSd4CU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)