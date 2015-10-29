Oct 29 ICT Automatisering NV :

* Reports revenue in Q3 in 20 percent growth to 17.1 million euros ($18.69 million) compared to 14.2 million euros in Q3 2014, organic revenue growth 9 percent

* Says EBITDA from continuing operations in Q3 came in at 1.7 million euros compared to 0.7 million euros in Q3 2014

* Raises its expectation of an improvement in EBITDA to a range of 40 percent to 50 percent for full year 2015 compared to 2014

* Operating result from continuing ordinary operations in first nine months of 2015 amounts to 3.5 million euros compared to 2.9 million euros reported for first nine months 2014